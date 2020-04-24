Breaking News

Quarantine nearing end at Showboat Retirement Center

Article Updated: April 24, 2020
Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee said things are looking up at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander where the county’s first case of COVID-19 was identified.

“They’ve done pretty well, overall, some residents were hospitalized and some became ill, but most of them are doing pretty darn well,” he said during a weekly media briefing. The retirement center, unlike many others in the country, did not register a death. “They’ve had a couple releases from the hospital and a couple more are in the offing. The staff and residents had quite a hardship, but they’ve responded fantastically and been amenable to a long quarantine.”

Gee said he would give Showboat a “Thumbs up” for how they’ve managed Covid-19. “Their quarantine will end in the next day or so, but they’ve made the decision to stay quarantined until the end of the month as an extra precautionary,” he said.

