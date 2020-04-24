Quarantine nearing end at Showboat Retirement Center

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee said things are looking up at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander where the county’s first case of COVID-19 was identified.

“They’ve done pretty well, overall, some residents were hospitalized and some became ill, but most of them are doing pretty darn well,” he said during a weekly media briefing. The retirement center, unlike many others in the country, did not register a death. “They’ve had a couple releases from the hospital and a couple more are in the offing. The staff and residents had quite a hardship, but they’ve responded fantastically and been amenable to a long quarantine.”

Gee said he would give Showboat a “Thumbs up” for how they’ve managed Covid-19. “Their quarantine will end in the next day or so, but they’ve made the decision to stay quarantined until the end of the month as an extra precautionary,” he said.