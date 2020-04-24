More Testing Means More Positives Coming…

Fremont County tested positives for COVID-19 as of today is 53. (That’s two additional cases in the last 24 hours). The Wyoming Department of Health Website lists six probable positives for Fremont County which means they were in close proximity to a confirmed positive.

Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation clinics have increased the testing and contract tracing surrounding known positive tested individuals for COVID-19. With this increase we will see a larger than average increase in positives listed on the state’s COVID-19 site this afternoon. We expect 10 or more positives to show up.

There have several folks in Fremont County’s transient population within this increase, and temporary shelters are being arranged this morning until a permanent solution has been identified.

Health department officials, County elected officials and Tribal leaders are meeting today to decide on a permanent solution which is expected to be in place by the end of the day or early tomorrow.

The Fremont County Covid-19 Incident Management Team will update the public this afternoon with details and final numbers posted by the state.