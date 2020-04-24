LFC Class of 2020 Donates $7,000 to Eagles Hope

Pictured from left to right: Amber Franks, Michelle Widmayer, Lance Goede, Rusty Wuertz, and Victor Allen

The Leadership Fremont County Class of 2020 presented Eagles Hope with $7,000 in funds raised for the non profit organization. Presenting the check was Lance Goede, Rusty Wuertz, and Victor Allen. Director–Michelle Widmayer and Board Chair of Eagles Hope–Amber Franks, graciously accepted the check at Wyoming Community Bank this afternoon. The donation which goes to help with their mission to help members of Fremont County create, build, and transition back into their families and communities. Eagles Hope Transitions provides a safe and sober living environment for people to maintain dignity and respect, and long term personal and financial sustainability.

The Leadership Fremont County Class of 2020 was tasked with completing a “class project” as part of being a member of the class. Local leaders from the class collaborated to create a 50/50 raffle, which resulted in 276 tickets purchased for the cause. At the end of the raffle, 76% of winnings were donated back to Eagles Hope. Those re-donations, the original raffle funds already dedicated to them, some direct donations not part of the drawing, and some last minute donations resulted in $7,000 for the project total.