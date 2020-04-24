Aug 18, 1952 – Apr 15, 2020

Services will be held at a later date for Hazel Blanche Eastman, 67, who passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to Frontier Hospice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main, Riverton, WY 82501.

Hazel was born on August 18, 1952, in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Kay and Angeline H. (Potter) Goodrich.

She graduated from Buffalo High School and later attended ISU Business School and Central Wyoming College. Throughout her life, she spent time living in Idaho, Montana, five years in Dubois and the last 28 years in Riverton. She married Jack Farrar and the couple had three children. Hazel was able to stay home and raise her children. She later worked at DH Print and Walmart.

Hazel enjoyed spending her time crocheting, watching old westerns, reading, baking cinnamon rolls as well as spending time with her family. She loved sharing a birthday with her daughter, Angela.

Survivors include her sons, Jason (Sara) Farrar and Josh (Nichole) Farrar; ex-husband and friend, Jack Farrar; grandchildren, Tyler and Mackenzie Farrar and their daughter, Blakely, R.J. Wempen, Justin Lewis, Anthony Lewis, Caden Farrer, Callie Farrar and Melissa Nichols; brother, Jim and Susan Goodrich of Malad, ID; sister, Dianne Rosales of Pocatello, ID.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Angeline Moses; father, Kay Goodrich; daughter, Angela Lewis; brothers, Bob Goodrich and Larry Goodrich.

