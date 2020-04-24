Breaking News

Enzi pleased with plans to Strengthen USA Uranium

Article Updated: April 24, 2020
Wyoming Senior U.S.Senator Mike Enzi on the floor of the Senate.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after the Department of Energy announced the Nuclear Fuel Working Group’s strategy to restore American nuclear energy leadership:

“I am pleased to see the administration working to strengthen our country’s uranium industry,” Enzi said. “A strong domestic uranium industry is critical for national security. Unfortunately production in places like Wyoming have been undermined by foreign nations, such as Russia. In these especially uncertain times, it’s important to reignite this critical industry and ensure a stronger domestic uranium production at home.”

