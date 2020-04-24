A Pandemic 101 years ago Touches Families Still

by Jean Mathisen Haugen, Lander Historian

The current pandemic is touching many lives tragically across the world and here locally. Back in the fall of 1918 it touched many families in the local area with the knell of death.

The Doane family–Frank and Anna (Avery) Doane had arrived at Milford in 1888 and settled on their ranch over the other side of Lander Hill in 1909. In total they had 11 children, but lost 11 year old daughter Lida Pearl in April of 1902 to diptheria or typhoid. In addition they lost two babies.

Gene Doane



In 1917, twenty-three year old Gene Doane joined the army for World War I and died of drowning as he was hit by a rip tide while training to swim.

Sorrow was not through with the Doane’s. In early November, 1918, the “Spanish Flu” struck hard around Lander and Milford. It was particularly hard on young men, those who were elderly and children.

George Doane, then 23, died of the flu around November 2, 1918; within two days his six year old niece, Inez Terry passed away, as did her grandfather, Duncan Terry–three members of one family in two days. Inez’ mother was Anna Irene Doane Terry, a daughter of Frank and Anna.

Inez and Frank Terry

Fortunately, some happier news came along in the early summer of 1919, when daughter Mary Jeanette Doane married returning soldier, John Martin Hornecker, June 8, 1919. They had a family of 8 children and other members of the Doane children that survived, including Maurice Doane also had children–so descendants are around today.

Still, every early November was hard on Mary Doane Hornecker for the next 65 years–recalling the loss of losing a brother, niece and the niece’s grandfather within two days.

Photos from the files of Jean Mathisen Haugen