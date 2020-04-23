Six Local Highway Projects Awarded by WYDOT

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded eight contracts for highway infrastructure work around the state during its recent meeting.

A number of the contracts were for work in Fremont County, including:

• McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, was awarded a $4 million contract for a paving project on about 11 miles of US 26 between Dubois and Diversion Dam in Fremont County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

• McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a $3 million contract for a pavement project on 7 miles of WYO 789 between Muddy Gap and Lander in Fremont County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

• Wilson Brothers Construction Inc., of Cowley, won a $797,940 contract for work on cleaning out and repairing corroded pipes at various locations along US 287 south of Lander in Fremont County. Crews will clean out and line some of the pipes and replace others. The contract completion date is March 31, 2021.

• $232,937 to Traffic Safety Services Inc., of Bismarck, North Dakota, for pavement markings at several locations in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona and Park counties by Oct. 31, 2020.

• S & L Industrial, of Cowley, was awarded a $1.3 million contract for placing crushed base, making bridge railing modifications and removing and replacing guardrail at various locations in Fremont County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

• Coldwater Group Inc., of Pleasant View, Utah, was awarded a $1.8 million pavement, bridge rehabilitation and guardrail project at various locations in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

The other contracts the commission awarded included sign replacement, pipe work and line painting.

• WYDOT will install several variable speed limit signs along a 30-mile section of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Advanced Electrical Contracting, of Sheridan, a $1 million contract for the work in the eastbound and westbound lanes. For the I-80 project, crews will upgrade the regular speed limit signs with the variable speed limit signs. They will also install weather stations and make electrical upgrades in those areas. The variable speed limit signs and weather stations will help WYDOT reduce traffic flow during wintry conditions and other conditions where speed limits need to be reduced for safety purposes. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

• S & L Industrial, of Cowley, was the lowest bidder on an $879,849 sign replacement contract. Crews will perform the work along various locations on I-80 in Albany and Carbon counties. WYDOT is having the work done because the signs are in need of updating. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

• The commission awarded Signs Up LTD, of Webster, Iowa, a $713,450 contract for the lowest bid on a sign contract in Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona, Niobrara and Platte counties. Crews will install “no passing” and “pass with care” signs at several locations in those counties. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2020.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$560,371 to S & L Industrial for a sign replacement contract at various locations statewide by April 30, 2021;

$370,000 to S & L Industrial for a pavement marking contract that will install school crossing zones, crosswalks and other markings at various locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by Oct. 31, 2020;

$367,700 to S & L Industries for a pavement marking contract at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties by Oct. 31, 2020;

$366,092 to Advanced Electrical Contracting for a traffic signal work on I-25 and Happy Jack Road (WYO 210) in Laramie County by March 31, 2021; and



• McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was also awarded a $4 million contract for a pavement project on almost 20 miles of US 16 between Ten Sleep and Buffalo in Big Horn, Johnson and Washakie counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

• McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a $2 million contract for a pavement project on almost 6 miles of US 14-16-20 between Cody and Greybull in Big Horn County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

• DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., of Rock Springs, was awarded a $975,000 contract for concrete pavement and miscellaneous work at various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020, and,

• Casper Electric, Inc., of Casper, was awarded a $355,555 contract for electrical systems and miscellaneous work at various locations on I-80 and US 89 in Lincoln and Uinta counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.