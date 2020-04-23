Sheep Missing in Sand Draw area; Five Fire Calls

There were no arrests. Items of note from the call log included:

The Fremont County Treasurer’s Office reported a fraud that is under investigation.

A complaint was received that someone had cut the lock off of a storage unit outside of Lander and had removed some oft he owner’s belongings.

A report was received of missing sheep from the Sand Draw Road area outside of Riverton.

There were five fire calls on Wednesday, including grass and brush fires near Sweetwater Station, in Lyons Valley outside of Lander, two reports of fires on the Gas Hills Road near Riverton and a fire alarm on Buena Vista Drive in Lander.

The Fremont County Coroner was called out on a deceased individual report at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday