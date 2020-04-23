Propane tanks stolen off of a camper trailer

There were 27 calls for service to the Riverton Police Department on Wednesday. From the call blotter…

A resident in the 800 block of North Broadway reported two propane containers were taken off of a camper trailer there overnight Wednesday.

Arrests/Citations:

Two juveniles were cited in the 700 block of West Main for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jamie Jenkins, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dale Eagle, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alissa Yellowrobe, 21, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.