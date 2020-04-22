Breaking News

Weather to Change; Look for Rain tonight and Friday

Article Updated: April 22, 2020
Thunder and rainstorm. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Wednesday’s weather calls for Increasing cloudiness today, but dry through mid-day. Tonight, precipitation begins to move into the west and will spread east overnight and through the day Thursday. Expect rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Precipitation will linger through Friday, according to the local National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

