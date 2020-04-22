Video: Deaths Emphasize Need to Stay Safe from Virus

Fremont County (WY) Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee spelled out ways to keep safe in the coming weeks by wearing masks and practicing social distancing and staying home if sick and calling ahead if you need medical attention. Employers should have employees wearing masks in those businesses that are open.
Breaking News
Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews are striping highways in central and northwest Wyoming, and crews are asking for…
The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported today that the snow water equivalent in the Wind…
A vehicle struck a deer in the 1700 block of West Main and left the…
From the call blotter... Sheriff's Deputies helped rescue a cat in the 2600 block of…
Riverton Police Responded to 18 calls for service on Tuesday A firearm was stolen from…
Wednesday's weather calls for Increasing cloudiness today, but dry through mid-day. Tonight, precipitation begins to…
April 22nd is Earth Day. The City of Lander challenges you to do something great…
A Food and Supply Distribution at the Shoshone Tribal Food Distribution Warehouse in Fort Washakie…