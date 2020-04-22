Breaking News

Video: Deaths Emphasize Need to Stay Safe from Virus

News Director
Article Updated: April 22, 2020
Comments Off on Video: Deaths Emphasize Need to Stay Safe from Virus

Fremont County (WY) Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee spelled out ways to keep safe in the coming weeks by wearing masks and practicing social distancing and staying home if sick and calling ahead if you need medical attention. Employers should have employees wearing masks in those businesses that are open.

Post navigation

Posted in: