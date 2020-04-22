Breaking News

Today is Earth Day 2020; Do something for the Earth today

News Director
Article Updated: April 22, 2020
Article Updated: April 22, 2020
The Earth as viewed from space. Image plt.com

April 22nd is Earth Day. The City of Lander challenges you to do something great for the earth today Any small cleanup or planting, or just a walk to enjoy the Popo Agie River or a city park will do.

