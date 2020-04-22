Thefts reported, including one firearm

Riverton Police Responded to 18 calls for service on Tuesday

A firearm was stolen from a camper trailer parked in front of 404 Oak Lane in the Wind River Estates in Riverton. The firearm was not described.

A resident who misplaced his wallet, believed to have been left at the West Main Maverik Country Store, reported finding unauthorized charges on his credit and debit cards. A report is pending.

A quantity of tools was reported stolen from a shop on Broadacres Drive in Riverton. A report is pending.

There were no arrests or citations issued.