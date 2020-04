A vehicle struck a deer in the 1700 block of West Main and left the scene. The deer was alive so Game and Fish was called to deal with the animal.

An ambulance was called for a woman having a baby on Washington Street. Emergency Medical Services handled the call.

Citations:

Michael Pincatore, 34, Hudson and Ashlee Destefano, 27, Riverton were both cited for drug use.

All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.