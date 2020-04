The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported today that the snow water equivalent in the Wind River Range and Bighorn Ranges are increasing with spring snows.

The Wind River Range is now at 117 percent of the 30-year-year median, an increase of 13 points from last week. The Bighorn Range is at 123 percent of the median, an 11 point increase.

The Sweetwater River Basin also showed a gain of seven points to 85 percent of its 30 year median.