Lawrence Wayne Wheeler was born in Fort Washakie, Wyoming on February 13, 1942 to Bill Wheeler and Edith Grasshopper Wheeler. He died on April 20, 2020. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 Years then made a career with the Ford Motor Corp and retired. He loved to hunt and fish. Enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl L. (Elden) Oldman and Laurencine Felter; grandchildren, Ashley Wheeler, Larin Wheeler, Gregory Wheeler, Marvin Felter, Gracie Felter, Whitney Lopez, Joshua Wheeler, Malachi Wheeler, Clina Oldman, Michael Nomee, Robert Nomee, Cherish Nomee, Gretchen Perez, Curtis Wheeler-Enick Jr.; sisters, Evette Kilcrease, Regina Antelope, Alphia Antelope, Jeanette Fresquez; brother, William Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Edith Wheeler; brother, Conrad Wheeler; sisters, Carolyn Makeshine and Rebecca Varela; son, Curtis Wheeler Sr.; daughter, Dawn Wheeler; granddaughter, Jocilynn Wheeler-Funke.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private burials have occurred.

