Highway Striping Crews Now Painting; Drivers Asked to Slow Down

Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews are striping highways in central and northwest Wyoming, and crews are asking for help from drivers.

“We really need people to give us a brake. Spring striping is centerline striping, which is a 15 mph process,” said WYDOT rural striping foreman Dan Hahn of Lander. “Please slow down.”

WYDOT’s urban striping crew starts its spring striping in April and early May, and WYDOT’s rural crew launches its spring/summer striping season. All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

“We are focusing our early efforts on highways south of Wind River Canyon,” Hahn said.

WYDOT’s urban striping crew started its spring work two weeks ago, and the crew is now working in Lovell and Cowley, according to WYDOT urban striping foreman Lew Fausett of Basin.

Hahn offers tips for drivers and citizens who encounter WYDOT striping crews:

— Decrease speed (the law requires it);

— Pay attention to digital message boards near the striping operation;

— Do not pass in and out of striping equipment. If possible and if it’s safe and legal, pass all vehicles at once;

— Don’t forget about Wyoming’s Move Over Law; drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit on two-lane highways (or move over at reduced speeds on multi-lane highways) when approaching WYDOT vehicles/workers with flashing yellow lights.