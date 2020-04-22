Gloria Marie Wheeler was born on August 17, 1946 in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming to Paul Moss, Sr. and Wyoma (Bitner) Moss. She passed away on April 20, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.

She worked at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming until she retired.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an active member with her church. She loved gospel music and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters; Charla Moss, Cheryl Oldman and Laurencine Felter; grandchildren, Ashley Wheeler, Whitney Lopez, Joshua Wheeler, Malachi Wheeler, Clina Oldman, Larin Wheeler, Gregory Wheeler, Marvin Felter, Gracie Felter, Michael Nomee, Robert Nomee, Cherish Nomee, Gretchen Perez and Curtis Wheeler-Enick, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Moss, Sr. and Wyoma (Bitner) Moss; daughter, Dawn Wheeler; son, Curtis Wheeler, Sr; granddaughter, Jocilynn Wheeler-Funke; brothers Richard Moss, Harold Moss, Alonzo Moss, Sr., Norman Moss, Paul Moss, Jr., Raphael Moss and Charles Moss.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private burials have occurred.

