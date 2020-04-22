Free Accounting Support for Business Owners this week

State organizations dedicated to helping Wyoming’s small businesses have teamed up to offer a free two-day virtual program: Accounting Support for Business Owners During covid-19.

The meetings will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on April 24 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. on April 27 via Zoom Meeting.

The Business Council’s Wyoming Main Street program as well as the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, the Wyoming Small Business Development Center and the Wyoming Economic Development Association have assembled accountants and bookkeepers that will offer their expertise to small-business owners facing challenges related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The program is designed for business owners with 20 employees or fewer and will offer support and training in managing money, organizing financial records and understanding and applying for public-assistance programs such as the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This class will also provide tools to continue managing records for loan reporting and planning during the COVID-19 recovery.

Participants must be business owners with 20 or fewer employees. The accountants and

bookkeepers are not allowed to solicit for additional services. Class participants will each be allotted one hour of one-on-one time with subject-matter experts. The program will be capped at 40 participants. Additional registrants will be put on a waitlist and informed about future sessions of the webinar.

Day 1:

Fundamentals of Accounting, Bookkeeping Systems, Financial Reports, Q&A

Day 2:

EIDL & PPP Assistance, one-on-one assistance with bookkeepers

Register by 5 p.m. on April 23 at this link: