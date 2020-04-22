Breaking News

Eastern Shoshone Food Distribution Today

April 22, 2020
A Food and Supply Distribution at the Shoshone Tribal Food Distribution Warehouse in Fort Washakie begins at 9am to 10am for elders, veterans and the disabled and from 10:15am – 12pm for all community members in need. Please limit the amount of people you bring with you in your car to help promote social distancing. Please remember to bring your tribal ID.

