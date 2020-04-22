Dawn Marie Wheeler was born in Lander, Wyoming on September 28, 1965 to Lawrence and Gloria Wheeler. She passed away in Lander, Wyoming on April 20, 2020.

She graduated from Wyoming Indian High School in 1985. She enjoyed listening to music, painting and loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Wheeler; sisters, Cheryl Oldman and husband Elden, Laurencine Felter and Charla Moss; brother Larry Lynn Bullcoming; nephews, Larin Wheeler, Gregory Wheeler, Marvin Felter, Malachi Wheeler, Joshua Wheeler, Michael Nomee, Robert Nomee and Curtis Wheeler-Enick, Jr.; nieces, Whitney Lopez, Clina Oldman, Gracie Felter, Cherish Nomee and Gretchen Perez; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Gloria Wheeler; brother Curtis Wheeler, Sr.; grandparents, Paul Moss Sr., Wyoma Bitner Moss, Bill and Edith Wheeler; Niece, Jocilynn Wheeler-Funke; uncles, Conrad Wheeler, Richard Moss, Harold Moss, Alonzo Moss, Norman Moss, Paul Moss, Jr., Raphael Moss and Charles Moss; aunts, Carolyn Makeshine and Rebecca Varela.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private burials have occurred.

