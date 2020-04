Alan Ronald Jenkins Sr., 50, of Ethete, died in Casper. He was born on April 12, 1970 in Lander, Wyoming to Kenneth Marshall Jenkins and Mary Alice Quiver.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Quiver Addison; children, Alan M. Jr., Richard Blase, Darian I., Clay M., and Alexandra J. Jenkins; He is also related to all families of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com