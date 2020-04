All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

From Monday’s call blotter…

A complaint was lodged from Gabes Road east of Pavillion that dogs at large were harassing some horses. The owner of the dogs was contacted and warned.

A crash between a vehicle and a mountain lion on Highway 26/287 east of Dubois near Fish Hatchery Road killed the big cat. There was minor damage to the vehicle.