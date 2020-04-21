Breaking News

Two traffic crashes resulted in Citations Issued

News Director
Article Updated: April 21, 2020
Comments Off on Two traffic crashes resulted in Citations Issued

The Lander Police responded to 14 calls on Monday and 20 calls for service over the weekend. From the call blotter:

Arrests/Citations:

A 15-year-old Lander Femle was cited for Following Too Close after a rear-end collision at 4th and Main during Lander’s Friday Night Cruise. There were no injuries, but traffic was snarled for a time.

Gerald Smith, 59, Riverton, Cited. No Drivers License after a two vehicle crash on Jefferson Street Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries.

Neal Yeargan-Track, 26, Fort Washakie, Cited. Obstruction

Post navigation

Posted in: