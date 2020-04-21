Two traffic crashes resulted in Citations Issued

The Lander Police responded to 14 calls on Monday and 20 calls for service over the weekend. From the call blotter:

Arrests/Citations:

A 15-year-old Lander Femle was cited for Following Too Close after a rear-end collision at 4th and Main during Lander’s Friday Night Cruise. There were no injuries, but traffic was snarled for a time.

Gerald Smith, 59, Riverton, Cited. No Drivers License after a two vehicle crash on Jefferson Street Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries.

Neal Yeargan-Track, 26, Fort Washakie, Cited. Obstruction