SW Student Athletes OTY named; WR, WI students nominated

Wyopreps.com

The four recipients of the 2019-2020 Southwest District Senior Student-Athletes of the Year Awards were announced on Tuesday.

This year’s winners are Alyssa Bedard from Rock Springs (3A/4A), Briggin Bluemel of Mountain View (3A/4A), Emma Teichert from Cokeville (1A/2A), and Encampment’s Reid Schroeder (1A/2A).

Each year the best senior student-athletes from Southwest Wyoming are nominated for this award. Those nominations are based on athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership within a school and community. The awards are presented by the Southwest District Athletic Administrators.

Bedard, Bluemel, Teichert, and Schroeder distinguished themselves from the rest of the nominees.

The four winners will also be nominated for the prestigious Milward Simpson Award, given each year to the best female and male prep student-athletes in Wyoming.

Several other outstanding young men and women were nominated for the Southwest District Senior Student-Athletes of the Year. They included Trent Clark and Otessa Olsen from Star Valley, Dawson Crofts and Lauren Ellingford of Evanston, Seth Hymas from Rock Springs, Green River’s Payton Tucker and Madelyn Heiser, Hagen Lameroux and Nicole Peden from Lyman, Pinedale’s Mitchell Pape and Maggie Majhanovich, Connor Mendez and Jordan Jerome of Rawlins, Haily Stephens from Mountain View, Dawson Schramm and Teryn Thatcher of Kemmerer, Wind River’s Colton Befus and Savannah Arneach, and Denaira Hiwalker from Wyoming Indian.