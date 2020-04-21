Eight new local Covid-19 Infections since Friday

Fremont County tested positives for COVID-19 as of this Tuesday morning is 51 (8 additional cases since Friday). The Wyoming Department of Health Coronavirus site lists 7 probable positives for Fremont County which means they were in close proximity to a confirmed positive.

Statewide this Tuesday morning there are now 317 confirmed cases of the disease and 111 probable cases. There have been two deaths. Hot Springs County has 1 confirmed case and two probable and Washakie county has five confirmed cases with three probable.

Medical clinics around the county were closed this past weekend but Fremont County Health Providers met or consulted with patients during the 24 hour period from Thursday through Friday and directed 30 more individuals to self-isolate, including 13 at Fort Washakie, seven at Arapahoe, six at Riverton, two at Lander, and one each in Pavillion and Dubois.

Iif you have been directed to self-isolate by a medical provider, please call our Fremont County Health numbers to help nurses follow up with you at (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6979.