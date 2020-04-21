Pronghorn Poached, left to rot; G&F seeking information

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information regarding a pronghorn shot and left to waste on Muskrat Road near Shoshoni.

On April 6, Game Warden Mitch Renteria discovered a buck pronghorn carcass on Muskrat Road not far from Muskrat Creek. The pronghorn cause of death was ruled to be a gunshot and appeared to have been killed between Saturday, April 4 and Monday, April 6.

This pronghorn is the second poached on the Muskrat Road this winter/spring, the other being farther towards the Gas Hills Road earlier this winter. Neither pronghorn had any meat retrieved off the carcass and appeared to have been shot for enjoyment.

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation can report tips or suspicious activity by calling the Stop Poaching Hotline 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847), by texting keyword WGFD and your message to TIP411 (847-411), reporting online, or contacting South Riverton Game Warden Mitch Renteria at 307-856-9005 with any information you feel is relevant or if you have seen suspicious activity in the area. Reporters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 if the information leads to a conviction.