Pre-Covid Unemployment rate steady across Wyoming

Wyoming Unemployment Unchanged at 3.7% in March 2020

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from February to March at 3.7%. The unemployment estimates included in this report represent the labor force status of Wyoming residents during the week of March 8-14. Layoffs or other events which took place after March 14 are not reflected in this data.

In recent weeks, Wyoming’s economy has suffered large disruptions due to the coronavirus. Therefore, economic conditions in April likely differ significantly from the March unemployment estimates presented here.

Before the Covid-19 business shut-down, Fremont County’s jobless rate went from 5.4 percent in February to 5.2 percent in the first two weeks of March. The number of jobless workers went from 1,030 to 998.

From March 2019 to March 2020, unemployment rates rose in 17 counties, fell in five counties, and remained unchanged in Washakie County. The largest increases occurred in the Southwest region of the state. Sublette County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.9% to 6.3%, Sweetwater County’s rate rose from 4.1% to 5.4%, Lincoln County’s rate rose from 3.6% to 4.5%, and Uinta County’s rate rose from 4.0% to 4.9%. Unemployment rates fell in Crook (down from 4.3% to 3.6%) and Johnson (down from 4.7% to 4.4%) counties.

Most county unemployment rates rose slightly from February to March. The largest increases were seen in Crook (up from 3.3% to 3.6%), Lincoln (up from 4.2% to 4.5%), and Uinta (up from 4.6% to 4.9%) counties. Jobless rates fell in Niobrara (down from 3.6% to 2.8%), Platte (down from 4.7% to 4.3%), and Carbon (down from 4.4% to 4.0%) counties.

The highest unemployment rates in March were reported in Sublette County at 6.3%, Big Horn County at 5.4%, and Sweetwater County at 5.4%. The lowest rates were found in Teton County and Niobrara County, each at 2.8%.