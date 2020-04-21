Mask Makers Needed Now; Countywide effort begins

Fremont County Public Health is coordinating mask making and distribution for the county. They will have a point person covering Riverton/Shoshoni/Pavillion and another covering Lander/WRR/Dubois who will coordinate with the mask makers.

Perry Cook <pfcook@wyoming.com> will be the point person for Lander/WRR/Dubois.

Sara Thayne Moses <moses.sara@gmail.com> will be the Riverton/Shoshoni/Pavillion contact.

We are looking for mask makers, according to Fremont County Public Health. Please have anyone you know who would be willing to make a few (or a lot) of masks contact us and we will put them on the list. As soon as we get orders, we will be contacting all the mask makers.

County Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee expects us to need THOUSANDS of masks before this is over.