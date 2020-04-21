Loud Fight call turned out to be an Action Movie

Riverton Police answered 23 calls for service on Monday. From the call blotter…

Arrests/Citations:

A 21-year-old Riverton woman was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and interference after her brown Chrysler van struck a parked Chevy Blazer and left the scene. Left at the scene of the crash was the suspect vehicle’s temporary tag, which allowed police to track down the driver.

A 16-year-old Riverton male was issued a citation for larceny after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

A juvenile male was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and as a Youthful Offender. Juvenile female was cited for Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol in the same incident.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

From the weekend Blotter...

A vandalism was reported in the 900 block of East Sunset where two tired on a vehicle were flattened.

A shopping cart at Walmart’s Row Six was pushed into another vehicle causing damage. A report is pending.

A reported loud fight, a woman screaming and a baby crying was called into police. Upon investigation, there was no fight, just a loud action movie being viewed.

A clerk at Walmart alerted a customer at home that someone was using her checkbook and ID. Police were notified. A report is pending.

A Domestic Abuse complaint was received from Country Club Drive. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Martin Goggles, 27, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

Emmaline Yellowfox, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Ariel C’Bearing, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

