Flanagan named District 25’s new Superintendent

Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will act on a motion at their April 28 meeting to approve a contract for Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan as superintendent of schools beginning July 1, 2020.

Dr. Andre-Flanagan has served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent in charge of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past seven years. Dr. Andre-Flanagan also served the district as the principal of Riverton High School for 13 years and the assistant principal for one year.

Prior to her work in FCSD #25, she was an assistant high school principal, elementary principal and teacher in Sweetwater County School District #2 in Green River, a special education teacher at St. Stephens and an elementary teacher in Reeder, North Dakota