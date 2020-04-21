WDH: Covid-19 Kills Four Fremont County Residents

Wyoming Department of Health

Four Fremont County residents, all previously identified as laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, have died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have been 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming. There are 51 confirmed cases in Fremont County and six probable cases.

“These announcements are difficult to make,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “We’ve talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information,” she said. “But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

• Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much aspossible.

• Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

• Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The original Post:

Fremont County has suffered its first two deaths from the Coronavirus. While an official announcement has not been made, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee confirmed via text message this morning that there were two local deaths at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on Monday. The two local patients had been transferred there from Lander.

No further details were released, however numerous posts on Facebook identified the two as a man and woman from the Wind River Indian Resevation. An official release from the Wyoming Department of Health is expected later.

The deaths mark the third and fourth people to be killed by the virus in the state of Wyoming. Previous deaths were reported in Johnson and Laramie Counties.

The latest numbers released by the Wyoming Department of Health indicated 317 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state with 111 probably. Fremont County was reported to have 51 confirmed cases with seven probable, meaning they were in close contact to a person who had tested positive for the disease.

The Fremont County Commissioners this morning released the following letter to county residents: