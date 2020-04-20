Thermopolis Street Project to begin in Early May

A $3.3 million highway improvement project is scheduled to begin in early May through the Town of Thermopolis on US20/WY789.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to McGarvin-Moberly on Nov. 21, 2019. Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

The project’s scope of work includes grading, milling asphalt pavement, placing crushed base and asphalt pavement surfacing, asphalt wearing course, removal and replacement of broken sidewalk and curb and gutter, replacement of every Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) street corner, and other work on 2.6 miles on US20/WY789 beginning at milepost 130.82 (near the Wyoming Department of Transportation) and continuing past the old National Guard Armory on the north edge of town.

The project is scheduled to occur in stages, beginning May 4, with concrete work by subcontractor McClellan and MacQueen of Worland, required to be completed between WYDOT and Amoretti Street in Stage 1, between Amoretti Street and Arapahoe Street in Stage 2, and between Arapahoe Street and the north end of the project in Stage 3. By contract, Stage 1 concrete work is required to be completed prior to Stage 2 beginning, and Stage 2 work is required to be complete prior to Stage 3 work beginning.

“The contractor is required to maintain two-way traffic at all times,” said WYDOT resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis. “The contractor is required to complete all concrete work, including ADA work, prior to milling existing asphalt. All work is required to be complete, except asphalt plant mix wearing course pavement, and thermoplastic pavement markings by Nov. 30, 2020.”

Weekly public work progress meetings will occur at 2 p.m. every Tuesday beginning May 12 at the northeast corner of Thermopolis’ lone signalized intersection where the highway intersects with Main Street and the downtown business area. Citizens and business owners are invited to attend the weekly outdoor meetings, and everyone attending the meetings are being encouraged to maintain good social distancing or to wear a mask to the meetings.