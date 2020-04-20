Six new local Covid-19 Cases since Friday; WRIR cases now equal Lander’s

Fremont County tested positives for COVID-19 as of today is 49. (6 additional cases since Friday) The State Public Health Site lists 7 probable positives for Fremont County which means they were in close proximity to a confirmed positive.

The Wind River Reservation’s number of cases has now equaled those in Lander at 24 apiece. The initial cluster and most of Lander’s cases were from an outbreak of the disease at the Showboat Retirement Center. Riverton and Dubois each have one confirmed case, but the Dubois case was reported in Teton County and is not a part of the Fremont County totals.

Medical clinics around the county were closed this weekend but Fremont County Health Providers met / consulted with patients during the 24 hour period from Thursday through Friday and directed 30 individuals to self-isolate.

Directed to Self-Isolate by Community Thursday and Friday:

Fort Washakie 13

Riverton 6

Lander 2

Pavilion 1

Arapahoe 7

Dubois 1

Reminder: if you have been directed to self-isolate by a medical provider, please call our Fremont County Health numbers to help nurses follow up with you.

(307) 857-3677

(307) 856-6979