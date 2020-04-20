Mayor Gard: May 1st Target Date to reopen City Hall

Riverton Mayor Richard Gard said on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program this morning that he’s hoping to open up city hall on May 1st, in accordance with the President’s Opening Up America Again guidance and with Governor Mark Gordon’s guidance.

“I don’t want to open up the economy too fast, but we need to get it flowing as soon as possible. We will do our very best to get the community back to work,” he said. Gard said the city staff will be meeting in the next week or so to hammer out a plan to gradually reopen the city.”

Gard said he’s anxious to get people back to work again, “because we’ve had a tick-up in domestic violence and we’ve had a spike in our Title 25 (mental health) cases” from people staying at home.

Gard said he’s already been talking with some businesses in town about what may be necessary to reopen to keep both employees and customers safe from the Covid-19 virus.

Plans to reopen the state depend on Governor Gordon relaxing the public health orders currently in place that urge state residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and practice frequent hand washing. Those orders will now expire on April 30th.

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee continues to advise county residents to help prevent the spread of the virus by wearing masks and by practicing social distancing. Gee said that because the disease does not result in symptoms in some people, wearing masks will prevent the spread of the disease by capturing droplets exhaled into the air.