Matthew Scott Stiles, 40, of Bloom­ington, Minn., son of Scott Stiles of Fort Dodge and Leslie Drollinger Stratmoen of River­ton, WY, died suddenly of natural causes on April 11, 2020, in his hometown. A private family viewing was held at the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He was born on May 25, 1979, in Des Moines, to Leslie Drollinger and Scott Stiles. They moved to Fort Dodge in 1981, where he grew up and graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1997, excelling in art, academics and sports. He received All-Academic Honors all four years, was inducted into the National Honor Society, he was a four year varsity letter winner in tennis, and a two year varsity letter winner in football as a starting defensive lineman.

He went on to Iowa Central Community College on an academic, art and football scholarship then graduated in 2004 from Iowa State University in Ames with a BFA degree. He specialized in designing and creating wood furniture, and was a painter, potter and jeweler.

He worked as an art instructor and fitness trainer in Ames before moving to Minneapolis in 2005. For the past 13 years he worked at LA Fitness, Hopkins, as general manager, where he was recognized nationally for his exceptional sales and leadership. That is where he met the love of his life, Aurora Nieto, in 2008. They were married June 27, 2014, and had one son, Landon Matthew, born May 5, 2015.

He’ll be remembered as a kind, loving, nurturing, passionate and fun-loving man who liked to make people laugh. He loved spending time with his wife, family, and children, which included his 15-year-old stepdaughter Dalila Medina, who were the light of his life. His spirit will remain as bright as the sun.

He is survived by his wife, son, stepdaughter, mother and stepfather Mark Stratmoen, father and stepmother Karen Stiles, sister and brother-in-law Jennifer (Stiles) and Quint Howell and their children, Harper, Oakley and Collins, of Marion, grandmother Lila Drollinger of Fort Dodge, mother-in-law Francisca Canseco, sisters-in-law Miriam Canseco and Janet Nieto, brothers-in-law Edgar and Oscar Nieto and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Sindy Stiles, Ralph and Marion Drollinger, Boyd and Dorothy Cammack and Lois Stratmoen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations for a trust fund for his children which can be sent to his father at 1533 12th Ave. N., Fort Dodge, or mother at 522 E. Park Ave., Riverton, WY 82501.