Aspen Drive Shooter killed, DCI heading the inquiry

The man shot by police on Wednesday has died. 56-year-old James Hinman was shot early in the confrontation after he fired at police who were responding to a hit and run traffic collision. Hinman became upset after the crash and barricaded himself into his house in the 1400 block of Aspen Drive. When Police arrive, he shot at them.

A statement released by Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun read in part that Hinman “engaged law enforcement by firing upon them with an AR-15 Rifle.” LeBrun also stated that “It is also very probable that only one officer returned fire.”

A loud bang that resembled a rifle shot when Hinman was being extracted from the house was a flash-bang device set off before officers entered the home.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an inquiry into the incident. The Riverton Police Office involved in the shooting has been place on administrative leave.