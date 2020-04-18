Four Local Covid-19 Cases reported on Friday

By Fremont County Public Health

Fremont County tested positives for COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon is 47. That’s an increase of four cases from Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health Covid-19 Site lists 7 probable positives for Fremont County which means they were in close proximity to a confirmed positive. To date, positive cases include: 24 in Lander, one in Riverton, 22 on the Wind River Reservation and one in Dubois but not included in Fremont County’s total, as the case was reported in Teton County.

Fremont County Health Providers met / consulted with 24 patients in the previous 24 hours through Friday (4/17) and directed 30 to self-isolate.

Directed to Self-Isolate by community:

Fort Washakie 13

Arapahoe 7

Riverton 6

Lander 2

Pavilion 1

Dubois 1

Reminder: if you have been directed to self-isolate by a medical provider, please call our Fremont County Health numbers to help us follow up with you. (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6979