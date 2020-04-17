Wind River FlyWheelers 25th Annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show, CANCELLED

As heard on The Wind River Radio Network’s “Let’s Talk Fremont Show,” The 25th Annual Wind River FlyWheelers Antique Tractor and Engine Show, set for June, has been cancelled. Gary Weisz , from the Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce made the announcement of the decision made by the Wind River FlyWheelers Tractor Club. Weisz explained, “It would have been their 25th anniversary, but with the distance that a lot of people travel bringing their tractors, they chose to cancel early, and not wait until the last minute.”

Weisz later clarified, “Even though the FlyWheelers cancelled their tractor show, the Chamber at this point is not cancelling Shoshoni Days, which would be on that weekend.”