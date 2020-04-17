Snyder: After 38 years, RHS is getting its Auditorium

Riverton Schools Superintendent Terry Snyder said he received word this past week that the State’s Construction Division has secured funding for a new wrestling room at Riverton High School and for a high school auditorium. He said the two projects total about $10-million, $8.2 for the auditorium and 1.8 for the Wrestling room.

Money for the projects will be released at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1st.

Snyder said the district has been planning for the two new facilities. He said the auditorium would be patterned after the one at Buffalo High School, with some modifications. With the exception of Burns High School in Southeast Wyoming, Riverton is the only Class 4A/3A school without its own auditorium. Plans for an auditorium over 38 years ago when voters approved building a new high school were delayed in favor of a larger gymnasium, Snyder said. Several attempts to bring the project back on line were frustrated by economic downturns.

Presently, students in District 25 use the Robert A. Peck Theatre at Central Wyoming College when available for music and vocal events and school plays.

On another topic, Snyder said the district had provided some 1,200 Chrome Books or iPads for students who did not have access to technology in their homes, or to homes with multiple students in different grade levels so they can participate in on-line learning. He also said a map had been developed that displayed the various Hot Spots in the community where students could go to access the internet.