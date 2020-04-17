Savannah Arneach headed to Seattle for B-Ball & V-Ball

On her Facebook page Thursday, the Wind River High School Lady Cougars’ Savannah Arneach announced she will continue her academic and athletic pursuits at Highline Community College in the Seattle area.

Arneach signed her letter of intent at the WyoToday.com/Wind River Radio Network studio with family and Wind River Boys Head Coach Justin Walker looking on. She will play volleyball and basketball for the Thunderbirds.

Here’s what she wrote and posted after the signing:

Arneach was a two-time All-State and All-Conference selection for the Lady Cougars. She led Wind River to a 14-9 overall record and 4-2 in the Southwest Class 2A Conference this past season. She ended the year scoring an average of 13.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. She shot 55 percent from the field and from the free throw line and was 27 percent from beyond the arc.

Arneach signed her Letter of Intent with Mom Emmi O’Neal & Dad John Arneach looking on. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over





Mom, Dad and Savannah were all smiles after the signing.

Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over