Riverton Police Chief Thanks the Community

Chief of Police, Eric Murphy, posted to the Riverton WY Police Department Facebook page to thank the community support. This comes after events on Wednesday that included a Hit-and-Run that turned into a standoff with gunfire being exchanged. The law enforcement agencies on the scene included a SWAT Team from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, the RPD’s Special Response Team, Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department, Officers from the Casper Police Department, State Highway Patrol Troopers and Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.