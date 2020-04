The Fremont County Prevention Program aims to help recognize our local health care workers on the front lines of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Do you know someone that’s keeping Fremont County safe?

Nominate them to be a COVID Hero HERE! Nominees will be recognized on WyoToday.com and on The Wind River Radio Network.

The form is simple and asks for your nominee’s name, where they work, job position, and explanation of how they’re rising to meet the challenge.

Let’s recognize our Healthcare Heroes!