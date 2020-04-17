Gordon Issues Challenge to State’s Community Colleges

In an address to the Wyoming Community College Commission via Zoon on Thursday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said Community Colleges and Post Secondary education would be a key to Wyoming’s Future. “We have to pivot to manufacturing, more distance learning, and a whole bunch of retraining opportunities,” he said.

Gordon urged the commission and the colleges “to be expansive in your thinking, what can we do with manufacturing, how can we do value added?” He asked rhetorically. “Workforce will be needed to take on these those challenges. The community college system, in its entirety, must begin to look to the challenges we know we’ll be dealing with this year, a year, and a year and a half or more. There’s so much we don’t know about this virus.”

Gordon said Wyoming would be at a much lower level of revenue for the coming year or so, and his goal is to begin building back into an economy that is working as soon as we are able to. He said Wyoming is in a relatively good position with a low level of the virus. He said he is not encouraging anyone to step away from social distancing, good Hygiene and gathering in large groups. “Right now It is working so as long as we continue to do that we can then begin thinking about relaxing the restrictions,” he said.