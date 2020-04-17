Fremont Co. at 43 Covid-19 Infections; 18 sent home to self isolate on Thursday

The Fremont County Incident Management Team reports persons tested positives for COVID-19 today is 43. That’s one additional infection since Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health website lists 7 probable positives for Fremont County which means they were in close proximity to a confirmed positive.

Confirmed cases so far include 24 in Lander, 1 in Riverton, 18 on the Wind River Reservation and 1 in Dubois (although that case was reported in Teton County and is not included in Fremont County’s total).

Fremont County Health Providers met and/or consulted with 18 patients in the previous 24 hours and directed all 18 to self-isolate, including 11 in Riverton, 4 in Fort Washakie and 3 in Lander.

Reminder from County Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee, “if you have been directed to self-isolate by a medical provider, please call our Fremont County Health numbers to help us follow up with you.” Those numbers are (307) 857-3677 and (307) 856-6979

At this time across the state of Wyoming, there are 296 laboratory-confirmed cases and 105 probable cases in Wyoming. There have been

Two (2) COVID-19 related deaths in the state, one in Johnson County and one in Laramie County.

Current statewide numbers are reflected in the graphic below: