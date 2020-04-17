Death Toll from Covid-19 may be higher than reported

From the Wyoming-Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne

Mark Stratmoen, president of the Wyoming Coroners Association and Fremont County coroner told CNN that he doubts “we will ever know the true impact on fatalities from COVID, both for the living and the dead,” as reported in the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.

The Cheyenne newspaper said coroners in Wyoming are tracking both confirmed and potential COVID-19 deaths, which will be listed on death certificates. State Health Office Dr. Alexia Harrist said that based on the epidemiologic or clinical factors listed on the death certificate, those deaths could be counted as COVID-19 related.

According to the Department of Health’s definitions, a confirmed case requires a test, and a probable case involves a person with an illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, or a person with illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to another person who has both illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

When asked about the situation by phone during Wednesday’s news conference by a Tribune-Eagle reporter, Dr. Harrist said she does think it’s possible that the death count is higher than the official number. “We do know that testing is limited, and just like with other patients, there may not be potentially testing available for everybody,” Harrist said.

— By Margaret Austin and Isabella Alves, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle