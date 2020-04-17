Arapahoe Clinic has tested 20 percent of state’s total

While testing supplies are limited across the state, one Fremont County clinic has tested 20 percent of the state’s total, according to a report in Wyoming Public Media. The clinics at Ethete and Arapahoe have tested nearly 1,400 people. Statewide 6,328 tests have been completed at the state lab, but the Wind River Family and Community Healthcare clinics have their testing done at a private lab.

The Chief Medical Officer of the clinics, Dr. Paul Ebbert, told Wyoming Public Media that it has offered drive-through testing to any member of a federally recognized tribe who wants one. Conversely, the Wyoming State Department of Health’s Lab is only testing samples from priority cases, meaning those over 65 years of age and patients in a high-risk category who are showing symptoms.

Ebbert said the clinics were able to conduct the drive-through tests “is because early on, we decided that we wanted to do mass testing so we ordered the supplies we needed to do that,” Ebbert said.

–By Savannah Maher, Wyoming Public Media