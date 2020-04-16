Stand-off Update; Firearm complaint; Ferret Found

Riverton Police responded to 23 calls for service Wednesday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A five-hour-long standoff in which a suspect exchanged gunfire with police in the 1400 block of Aspen in NE Riverton resulted in the suspect being shot and wounded. Read more here.

Police were called to an address on North 13th East where a domesticated white ferret was found on a resident’s porch. A police report is pending.

A shoplifting was reported in the 600 block of West Main. The suspect fled in a BMW. A report is pending.

A bullet was found in embedded in metal casing of a line on the 1100 block of East Fremont. The location was the site of an interference complaint last year.

A complaint from Cheyenne Avenue was received about some boys shooting animals with a pellet or BB gun. A report is pending.

A shell casing was found at South Third East and East Adams after police received a report of a gunshot in that area.