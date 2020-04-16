Mail Thefts; Dubois Shooting Arrests; Assist to RPD

The sheriff’s office in Lander received 37 calls for service on Wednesday. There were 22 calls for an ambulance and three fire calls. Three individuals were booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 119 inmates.

Items of note from the call blotter include:

A larceny reported at an address on the Sinks Canyon Road is under active investigation.

A burglary was reported at the Ramshorn Inn up in Dubois. The break-in is under active investigation.

A resident on Haymaker Road reported the theft of mail and then a forgery to cash a check that was in the mail. Investigators are working on the case along with a similar incident also reported in the Riverton area, but the information was redacted from the report.

Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Riverton Police with the stand-off between Riverton Police and a suspect following a hit and run crash when shots were fired at officers. There were no law enforcement injuries.

A dog was attacked by another dog out at Gardens North outside of Riverton. The injured animal suffered a long gash to its side which required surgery.

Another vicious dog report came in from Dubois where it was reported a dog was killing animals on Mason Drive.

An incident on Kelsey Street in Dubois involving yelling and shots being fired resulted in the arrest of two Dubois men on Reckless Endangerment charges, including 31-year-old MichaelLott and 56 year-old Terry Roe.

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a one vehicle rollover crash at milepost 118 outside of Shoshoni.

The fire calls were for a one-vehicle rollover near Shoshoni, a controlled burn on Grand View Drive in Lander, and the stand-off between officers and a suspect on Aspen Drive in Riverton.