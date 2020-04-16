LPD Assisted with Riverton Stand-Off Wednesday

Lander Police received 11 calls for assistance on Wednesday. From the call blotter…

Lander Police assisted Riverton Police with the hit-and-run incident that resulted in a five hour-long standoff in Riverton in which a suspect was firing shots at police. The suspect was wounded by gunfire and hospitalized in Riverton.

A hit-and-run crash was reported on Popo Agie Street where an unknown vehicle backed into a building. A report was taken.

A dog was struck and killed in the 8200 block of Highway 789.

A person harassing customers at the Loaf ‘N Jug parking lot left the scene but was located and warned about that behavior.

Arrests/Citations:

Colson McDowell, 20, Lander, Arrested. Domestic Violence.

